Man gets life for killing boy

A man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court on Friday for killing a 10-year-old boy here three years ago over an enmity with his father. The Ernakulam additional district and sessions court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict, Aji Devassy.

Risty John was stabbed 17 times by Devassy when the minor was returning home after buying milk in April 2016. Investigation revealed Devassy's enmity with the victim's father as the reason for the killing. "The convict is sentenced to undergo imprisonment for life and pay a fine of Rs 25,000," the court said.

It added that if the convict fails to pay the fine, he would undergo rigorous imprisonment for another year for the offense punishable under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The court said the amount if released, would be given to the victim's mother. PTI TGB NVG

