British police arrest fourth suspect over truck deaths
British police said officers had arrested a fourth person on Friday as part of their investigation into the deaths of 39 people found in a truck at an industrial estate near London.
The man, 48, from Northern Ireland, was arrested at London's Stansted Airport on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and manslaughter.
