UPDATE 1-Hong Kong protesters gather in force in banned harbour-front rally

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 13:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 13:10 IST
Visuals from the Hong Kong protest. Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong riot police turned out in force on Sunday as thousands of protesters, many wearing now-banned face masks, converged on the Kowloon harbor front to denounce perceived police brutality over months of clashes in the Chinese-ruled city. Police arrived early, warning protesters to disperse from the tourist district of Tsim Sha Tsui, opposite the British colonial-era Peninsula Hotel, forming cordons and fuelling expectations they were ready to stop the rally before it was in full swing.

The number of protesters was growing by the minute, streaming down the hotel and shopping artery of Nathan Road to the water's edge, facing the skyline of Hong Kong island opposite. Police detained some protesters as they gathered, many yelling profanities while police used loudhailers to warn others away.

The rallying cry of the protesters is also for the protection of "Muslims, journalists and the people". A police water cannon fired bursts of blue-dyed water at a small group of people outside a mosque during protests in Tsim Sha Tsui last Sunday, drawing criticism from some in the Muslim community.

Billy, 26, a salesman, who did not want to give his full name, said he turned out on Sunday because he was angry at the spraying of the mosque. "Hong Kong people, regardless of our religion ... we come here to say no to our totalitarian government," he told Reuters, adding he wanted to protest peacefully. "I have a little bit of fear ... because our police sometimes they are uncontrollable and they threaten the safety of our people."

Cindy Chu, 65, a retired nurse, said the police used to be a force for good. "It's so simple. They are disturbing the Hong Kong people," she said. "And what for? What authority do they have to do that? It's Hong Kong, not China."

Chu said she was there to support journalists. When asked if she really wanted to give her full name, she said: "I am not afraid. If Hong Kong people are afraid of things like that, then the ending is not good." Pro-democracy activists have in recent weeks attacked police with petrol bombs and rocks and slashed one officer in the neck with a knife. Police have responded with tear gas, water cannon, rubber bullets and occasional live rounds, wounding several protesters and a few journalists.

Police deny accusations of brutality, saying they have shown restraint in life-threatening situations. There has been a week-long lull in clashes. Protesters are angry about what they see as creeping Chinese interference in Hong Kong, a former British colony that returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula intended to guarantee freedoms that are not enjoyed on the mainland.

China denies meddling. It has accused foreign governments, including the United States and Britain, of inciting the unrest.

Also Read: Silver-haired sit-in, face mask party protests planned for Hong Kong

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Khattar takes oath as Haryana CM, Dushyant Chautala as deputy CM

Manohar Lal Khattar took oath as Haryana chief minister for the second time on Sunday and will lead the BJP-JJP coalition government in the state. JJP leader Dushyant Chautala took oath as the deputy chief minister.Haryana Governor Satyadeo...

UPDATE 1-Syria's Kurdish-led SDF says worked with U.S. on successful anti-IS operation

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces SDF said on Sunday they had worked with the United States on a successful operation against Islamic State, in an apparent reference to reports that IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is believed to have ...

Korea's Jang clinches Busan LPGA in play-off nailbiter

Busan South Korea, Oct 27 AFP South Koreas Jang Ha-na clinched the inaugural BMW Ladies Championship in a nailbiting finale showdown with Danielle Kang on Sunday, edging the American on home turf in a three-hole playoff. The former world nu...

On Diwali, PM bats for festival tourism

Extending Diwali greetings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday batted for promoting festival tourism in the country, saying we should welcome people from other states and countries while celebrating festivals such as Holi and Pongal. In...
