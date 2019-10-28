International Development News
Development News Edition

UK's Prince Charles to visit India for second time in two years

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 05:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 05:31 IST
UK's Prince Charles to visit India for second time in two years
Image Credit: Flickr

Prince Charles, heir-to-the-British throne, will make an official visit to India next month with a focus on sustainable markets, climate change, and social finance, his office said on Monday. Charles, 70, will arrive in New Delhi for the two-day visit on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

It will be Charles' 10th official visit to India. His last was as part of a joint tour with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to Brunei, India, Singapore, and Malaysia in November 2017. More details about the visit, made at the request of the Foreign Office based on the government's priorities, will be announced in due course, his Clarence House official added. Britain has been keen to secure a trade deal with India after it leaves the European Union.

The announcement also comes a week after Charles's son William and his wife Kate completed a four-day trip to India's neighbor Pakistan.

Also Read: Charles Manning, Founder and CEO, Kochava, joins Forbes Technology Council

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

Iran was informed of IS leader Baghdadi's death - Iranian officials tell Reuters

Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

Science News Summary: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Argentina's Alberto Fernandez leads presidential election -official count

Argentine opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez was leading the presidential election with more than half the votes counted, according to the first official results on Sunday. Fernandez, 60, a center-left Peronist and former cabinet chief,...

UK lawmakers call for action on banks, Big Tech to avoid IT failures

British regulators should impose higher levies on banks if they need more resources to stop big IT glitches and should consider regulating cloud service providers such as Google, UK lawmakers said in a review on Monday.The review was launch...

UK's Prince Charles to visit India for second time in two years

Prince Charles, heir-to-the-British throne, will make an official visit to India next month with a focus on sustainable markets, climate change, and social finance, his office said on Monday. Charles, 70, will arrive in New Delhi for the tw...

Watson rallies injury-plagued Texans over Raiders

Deshaun Watson engineered two fourth-quarter touchdown drives as the injury-ravaged Houston Texans rallied for a 27-24 win over the visiting Oakland Raiders on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Watson passed for 279 yards and three touchdowns, includi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019