International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi HC refuses to entertain plea over Odisha MLAs' disqualification

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 15:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 15:52 IST
Delhi HC refuses to entertain plea over Odisha MLAs' disqualification

Citing lack of territorial jurisdiction, the Delhi High Court has refused to entertain a plea relating to the disqualification of some members of the Odisha legislative assembly under the Office of Profit clause. Petitioner Samarendra Beura said he had filed the plea in the Delhi HC as advocates in Odisha are on a strike. Beura had sought direction to the Odisha governor in the matter.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva dismissed the petition, saying it was not maintainable as the Delhi HC does not have territorial jurisdiction over the case. The court also referred to a Supreme Court verdict in which it was held that the bar association/council cannot call for a boycott or strike. It had said that courts may turn a blind eye for one day only in rarest of rare cases where the dignity, integrity and independence of the Bar or the Bench are at stake.

The apex court had said that all lawyers must boldly refuse to abide by any call for strike or boycott and no lawyer can be visited with any adverse consequences by the association or the council and no threat or coercion of any nature including that of expulsion can be held out.

The advocates in Odisha have been on strike since October 14 in protest against the collegium not elevating some advocates while clearing other names. The Orissa High Court Bar Association decided to boycott the courts of the judges of the High Court Collegium after the Supreme Court Collegium recommended appointments of a judicial officer and an advocate as judges of the Orissa High Court.

Justice Sachdeva, while dismissing the plea, said the petitioner has not been able to satisfy as to how he seeks to invoke the jurisdiction of the Delhi High Court for any action taken by the State Legislature of Odisha and for any alleged inaction of the Governor without any cause of action or part of cause of action arising in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

Science News Summary: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin says Islamic State leader Baghdadi's death a boost for Trump if true

The Kremlin said on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump will have made a major contribution to the fight against international terrorism if a U.S. assertion that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is true.Trump on Sunday announce...

Assocham to organise event for budding entrepreneurs in Jammu

With a view to promote entrepreneurship in Jammu and Kashmir, industry body Assocham is organising an event Startup Elevator Pitch here on Wednesday. The event will be held at the University of Jammu on October 30 which will help create new...

Pakistan authorities demolish 70-yr-old mosque of minority Ahmadis

A 70-year-old worship place belonging to Pakistans minority Ahmadis has been demolished by the authorities in Punjab province, the community members said on Monday. Pakistans Parliament in 1974 declared the Ahmadi community as non-Muslims. ...

Air India's Boeing plane carries Ek Onkar symbol to celebrate Guru Nanak's birth anniv

In a unique gesture to mark Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Devs 550th Gurpurab celebrations, Air India has put the Sikhs religious symbol Ek Onkar on its aircraft tail. Ek Onkar symbol is a central tenet of Sikh religious philosophy.The nation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019