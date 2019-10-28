UK PM Johnson will respond to EU extension offer after reviewing details - spokesman
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will respond to the European Union's offer of a three-month flexible delay to Britain's departure from the bloc once he has reviewed the details, his spokesman said on Monday.
