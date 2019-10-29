International Development News
Development News Edition

Failings by London fire chiefs led to lives being lost in Grenfell blaze - report

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 14:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 14:45 IST
Failings by London fire chiefs led to lives being lost in Grenfell blaze - report
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Grave failings by the London Fire Brigade in its handling of the Grenfell Tower blaze, which killed 71 people in June 2017, meant that some lives that could have been saved were lost, a public inquiry has found. The disaster, Britain's deadliest fire in a residential building since World War Two, shocked the nation and led to prolonged soul-searching about how the densely populated social housing block had been allowed to become a death trap.

In its first phase, the public inquiry led by retired judge Martin Moore-Bick examined in forensic detail the sequence of events at the 23-story tower on the night of June 14, 2017, including the fire brigade's response to the inferno. In his report, Moore-Bick praised the "extraordinary courage and selfless devotion to duty" of firefighters at the scene, some of whom climbed high into the burning building to help residents escape.

But he decried a number of institutional failings among fire brigade chiefs, saying that training and preparations for an event such as the Grenfell fire were gravely inadequate and that serious mistakes were made on the night. In particular, he said that the commanders running the operation had stuck for far too long with the "stay put" strategy, which meant residents were advised by telephone to remain in their apartments.

He said there would have been fewer fatalities if the decision to change the advice had been made an hour or earlier. "The 'stay-put' concept had become an article of faith within the LFB (London Fire Brigade) so powerful that to depart from it was to all intents and purposes unthinkable," he wrote.

Other major issues, such as what went wrong in the design, maintenance and refurbishment of the tower, whether building regulations were adhered to and whether they were adequate, form part of a second phase of the inquiry that has not concluded. The phase one report, which had been due to be released to the public on Wednesday but was leaked to several British media ahead of time, said that the fire had started because of an electrical fault in a refrigerator in a fourth-floor flat.

Flames then rapidly engulfed the entire tower, mainly because it had been covered during a refurbishment with a type of cladding made out of flammable aluminum composite material which acted as a source of fuel, Moore-Bick said. A spokeswoman for the London Fire Brigade said it would be inappropriate to comment on the report before its official release on Wednesday.

A police investigation is ongoing but no charges will be brought until the conclusion of the public inquiry process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Army officer says he raised concerns about Trump and Ukraine

Washington, Oct 29 AP A military officer at the National Security Council twice raised concerns over the Trump administrations push to have Ukraine investigate Democrats and Joe Biden, according to testimony the official is prepared to deli...

Tokyo unveils 2020 venue inspired by Japanese architecture

Organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Tuesday unveiled a custom-built 188 million gymnastics venue inspired by Japanese architecture that uses wood brought from around the country. The futuristic-looking Ariake Gymnastics Centre in centr...

Pakistan shuts art exhibit denouncing deadly police raids

Karachi, Oct 29 AP A Pakistani artist says authorities closed her exhibition in Karachi that sought to denounce police raids led by an infamous officer that had killed hundreds of people. Adeela Suleman says her art at the Frere Hall for th...

Air Force's mystery space plane lands, ends 2-year mission

Cape Canaveral, Oct 29 AP The Air Forces mystery space plane is back on Earth, following a record-breaking two-year mission. The X-37B landed at NASAs Kennedy Space Center in Florida early Sunday. The Air Force is mum about what the plane d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019