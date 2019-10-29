Cambodian police question 20 over missing British woman; no arrests

Cambodian police said they had questioned at least 20 people but made no arrests as they continued the search for a 21-year-old British woman who went missing last week, as her brother urged renewed efforts to try to find her.

Divers, land-based teams and police drones have been enlisted in the search for Amelia Bambridge, who was last seen on Thursday leaving for a beach party on the island of Koh Rong, which is popular with backpackers. The next morning, a bag containing her watch and mobile phone - which showed photos posted online until 3:23 a.m. - was found on a rock near the water's edge. Her movements thereafter are not known.

"We are very worried that's why we are using all forces to search for her," Koh Rong town governor Nuon Bunthol said. Preah Sihanouk province Police Chief Chuon Narin said at least 20 people had been questioned on whether they met Bambridge the night of the party.

"We are questioning as many people as possible and we haven't detained anyone," he said, adding that he feared she might have drowned. Her brother Harry Bambridge wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday: "EVERYONE I need you all to share as much as possible about my sister. ... More noise that gets made puts more pressure on the island to find her."

Bunthol said Bambridge's brother, as well as her father and mother, had arrived in Cambodia on Sunday.

