Pennsylvania police settle lawsuit in shooting of black teenager

The parents of Antwon Rose II, a black teenager shot dead by a police officer in East Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 2018, will receive a settlement worth about $2 million of their civil damage claim, according to a court document.

The case, settled on Tuesday, says Rose's parents, Michelle Kenney and Antwon Rose, Sr., will receive a net settlement of $1,173,439.19 after lawyers' fees of 40 percent and other expenses are subtracted, according to documents filed in the Orphans Court Division of the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. Rose, 17, died on June 19, 2018, after he was shot three times by East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld, while running from a traffic stop related to a drive-by shooting investigation, in the small city about 10 miles southeast of Pittsburgh.

The lawsuit accused Rosfeld of behaving in a menacing and hostile manner toward Rose and the other two men in the car, causing them to fear for their lives. Rosfeld, 31, was acquitted of murder charges by an Allegheny County jury last March.

The incident was one of several in the United States at the time that highlighted public concerns about police shootings of young black men and spawned street demonstrations in Pittsburgh. Rose's estate filed a civil damage lawsuit in U.S. District Court on August 1, 2018. The case was settled with Rosfeld on October 17, and with East Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Rose's parents retained an accounting firm to determine if East Pittsburgh held assets beyond its insurance policies that could be added to the damage pay-out. In the end, $2 million was determined to be the maximum amount available, court papers said. Fred Rabner, lawyer for Rose's parents, could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.

