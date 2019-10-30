Lead China, U.S. trade negotiators will speak again soon -China foreign ministry
China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that lead China and U.S. trade negotiators will speak again soon after a U.S. administration official said an interim trade agreement between the United States and China might not be completed in time for signing in Chile next month as expected.
Working-level China-U.S. Trade talks will continue at a fast pace in the meantime, ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a daily news briefing.
