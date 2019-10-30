International Development News
Development News Edition

MEPs may be invited to parliament and speak in favour of govt, says Chidambaram as he exits court

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 17:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 17:21 IST
MEPs may be invited to parliament and speak in favour of govt, says Chidambaram as he exits court

Former finance minister P Chidambaram, who was on Wednesday sent to judicial custody till November 13, took a jibe at the BJP government over EU parliamentarians' visit to Jammu and Kashmir, saying they may be invited to the parliament and speak in favour of the government. "Who knows, it may happen," Chidambaram said as he came out of the crowded courtroom.

Twenty-three members of the European Parliament visited Jammu and Kashmir on a two-day trip to assess the situation in the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370. This is the third time that the veteran Congress leader has taken a dig at the government.

Earlier, he had mocked the government on the issue of GDP and said, "Five percent. Do you know what is five percent?" On October 24, Chidambaram had said, "Quiet patriotism will defeat muscular nationalism".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared - report

A deadly military base in southeast Niger was attacked on Wednesday, AFP news agency reported citing local sources. Casualties are feared in the incident.Jihadists, including those from the Islamic State group, have a presence in southweste...

We will put our best foot forward against Oman and Afghanistan: Sunil Chhetri

We will put our best foot forward against Oman and Afghanistan, promised India captain Sunil Chhetri, days after his defenceless team left its scoring boots at home in a 1-1 stalemate with Bangladesh in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. On a h...

Man held from Delhi-Haryana border with 35 boxes of illicit liquor

A 38-year-old suspected smuggler was arrested from Delhis Singhu Border with Haryana and 35 boxes of illicit liquor was seized from him, police said on Wednesday. The accused was identified as Sameen, a resident of Uttar Pradeshs Shamli dis...

Eight killed, 27 injured in two road accidents in Pak: Police

At least eight people, including three children, were killed and 27 others injured in two separate accidents where the vehicles they were travelling in fell in deep gorges in Pakistans Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, police said. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019