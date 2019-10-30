Syrian army clashes with Turkish forces in northeast border area - state tv
Syrian army troops on Wednesday were engaged in heavy clashes with Turkish forces in the countryside around the border town of Ras al-Ain in an area where a military offensive by Ankara aims to create a "safe" zone, state media said. It did not give details but Turkish-backed rebels said intermittent clashes have taken place in recent days with Syrian troops south of Ras al-Ain, which was seized from Syrian Kurdish-led forces.
Syrian troops have with the agreement of Kurdish forces stepped in to take up positions in the area.
Also Read: Turkey's Erdogan rules out talks with Syrian Kurdish forces
