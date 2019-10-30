International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-'We are hopeful': Chicago teachers picket on 10th day of strike

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 20:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 20:01 IST
UPDATE 1-'We are hopeful': Chicago teachers picket on 10th day of strike

A teachers' strike in Chicago moved into the 10th school day on Wednesday, as the teachers' union and district worked to resolve a contract deadlock over class sizes, support staff levels and pay at the bargaining table. The strike is the second-longest in a wave of teachers' strikes that played out across West Virginia, Oklahoma, Arizona and California over the past few years, topped only by a three-week strike in June in Union City, California.

Chicago Teachers Union leadership gave its 825 members of the House of Delegates an update on negotiations behind closed doors on Tuesday evening. It marked the first time since the strike began that the delegates met. "It's not too late," union president Emerita Karen Lewis said in a Tuesday night statement, imploring Mayor Lori Lightfoot to make a deal.

"Our members have resolve and will not relent when it comes to the families they serve," she warned Lightfoot, for whom the strike represents the first major political test since election in April. The third-largest school district in the United States has canceled classes for its 300,000 students every school day since the union went on strike on Oct. 17, after contract talks failed to yield agreement.

The union represents 25,000 teachers who have been without a contract since July 1. Since the first day of the work stoppage, teachers have picketed in front of many of the district's 500 schools and rallied several times in downtown Chicago. "We are hopeful and we are close, really close to a deal," said Allison Bates, 43, an elementary school science and social studies teacher who serves as a union delegate.

"We have gotten most of what we asked for but there probably needs to be some compromises from both sides," said Bates as she huddled with a handful of other picketing teachers under a tent as it rained in front of her North Side school on Wednesday morning. Chicago teachers had pushed for more money to ease overcrowded classrooms and add nurses, social workers and teaching aides, besides seeking a wage increase.

The union is seeking for a contract that runs three years instead of five and more paid prep-time for elementary school teachers. Lightfoot said she and Chicago Public Schools Chief Executive Officer Janice Jackson met with union leadership for more than three hours on Tuesday, but both sides did not come to a resolution.

"We made some movement to try to get a deal done and I was deeply disappointed that with that movement ... they would not take the deal," she said during a news conference. District officials said on Tuesday they had proposed to spend $25 million to reduce overcrowding in the district and a further $70 million to hire support staff, such as nurses and social workers.

Lightfoot has said the district could not afford the union's full demands, estimating they would cost an extra $2.4 billion each year for an increase of more than 30% in the current school budget of $7.7 billion.

Also Read: Ink thrown at Union Minister Ashwini Choubey outside Patna

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Islamic State mole may get $25 million US bounty on Baghdadi's head: report

An extraordinarily well-placed informant is expected to receive some or all of the USD 25 million US bounty that had been placed on Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadis head, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday. Baghdadis safe ho...

Focus now on closure of all open borewells: TN govt official

The real solution in preventing recurrence of another Sujit Wilson-like incident lies in the closure of all open borewells and right now this was the focus area, a senior Tamil Nadu government official said on Wednesday. Wilson, who fell i...

Mullah on the march: Pakistan cleric takes on Imran Khan

party. Still smarting from that loss, Rehman has chosen this moment carefully.Khans government has been under pressure for months as anger simmers over the dire state of the economy. Unemployment, double-digit inflation, and rising utility ...

No question of supporting Sena for govt formation: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday ruled out any possibility of aligning with the Shiv Sena in forming the next government in Maharashtra at a time when the Uddhav Thackeray-led party and the BJP are locked in a bitter tussle over sharing of power. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019