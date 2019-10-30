International Development News
Development News Edition

Narada tapes scandal: CBI court rejects Mirza's bail plea

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 20:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 20:03 IST
Narada tapes scandal: CBI court rejects Mirza's bail plea

A special CBI court here on Wednesday rejected a bail plea of suspended IPS officer S M H Mirza, who was arrested by the central investigating agency in connection with the Narada tapes case. The special court judge Anupam Mukhopadhyay extended Mirza's judicial remand till November 13 on a prayer by the CBI.

Mirza will be produced before the court again on November 13. Praying for his bail, Mirza's lawyer Sayan De submitted that he has been in judicial remand for 30 days and has not been questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigators during the period.

The CBI lawyer opposed the prayer and submitted that Mirza is an influential person and enlarging him on bail at this stage may hamper the investigation. Mirza was the Burdwan superintendent of police when the sting operation was allegedly carried out by Mathew Samuel, editor of Narada news portal, in 2014.

He was arrested on September 26 this year and produced before the court, which had initially remanded him to CBI custody for five days. The court had remanded Mirza to judicial custody for 14 days on September 30 and had extended it twice.

The Narada tapes had surfaced ahead of the 2016 West Bengal Assembly polls. In the tapes, persons resembling senior Trinamool Congress leaders and Mirza were seen accepting money from representatives of a fictitious company in return for favours. The Calcutta High Court had ordered a CBI probe into the Narada sting operation case on a public interest litigation, which sought an impartial investigation into the footage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Mullah on the march: Pakistan cleric takes on Imran Khan

party. Still smarting from that loss, Rehman has chosen this moment carefully.Khans government has been under pressure for months as anger simmers over the dire state of the economy. Unemployment, double-digit inflation, and rising utility ...

No question of supporting Sena for govt formation: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday ruled out any possibility of aligning with the Shiv Sena in forming the next government in Maharashtra at a time when the Uddhav Thackeray-led party and the BJP are locked in a bitter tussle over sharing of power. ...

Oil on Brazilian beaches likely to have leaked from a ship -navy commander

The oil washing up on beaches in Brazils northeast is most likely to have leaked from a ship, accidentally or not, a commander in the Brazilian navy said on Wednesday.In comments broadcast by GloboNews, Ilques Barbosa Junior said that he wa...

UPDATE 1-Pointing to Iraq, Lebanon, Khamenei recalls how Iran put down unrest

Irans supreme leader on Wednesday accused the United States and Saudi Arabia of stoking unrest in Lebanon and Iraq, saying Tehran understood the situation in those countries because it had had to suppress similar foreign interference at hom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019