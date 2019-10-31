Ex-national security adviser Bolton asked to testify in Trump impeachment probe -NY Times
Former White House national security adviser John Bolton has been asked to testify next week before a U.S. House of Representatives impeachment probe of President Donald Trump, a New York Times reporter said on Twitter on Wednesday.
The Democratic-led committees conducting the inquiry have asked Bolton to testify on Nov. 7, the reporter said, citing a person familiar with the schedule.
National Security Council lawyer John Eisenberg and Eisenberg's deputy, Michael Ellis, have been asked to appear on Monday, the reporter said.
