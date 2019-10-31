International Development News
Ex-national security adviser Bolton asked to testify in Trump impeachment probe -NY Times

Former White House national security adviser John Bolton has been asked to testify next week before a U.S. House of Representatives impeachment probe of President Donald Trump, a New York Times reporter said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The Democratic-led committees conducting the inquiry have asked Bolton to testify on Nov. 7, the reporter said, citing a person familiar with the schedule.

National Security Council lawyer John Eisenberg and Eisenberg's deputy, Michael Ellis, have been asked to appear on Monday, the reporter said.

Also Read: Turkish President 'very much' wants the ceasefire to work, says Donald Trump

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

