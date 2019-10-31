International Development News
Development News Edition

Clash between rival gangs leaves six dead at Mexican jail

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Mexico City
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 06:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 06:06 IST
Clash between rival gangs leaves six dead at Mexican jail
Image Credit: Flickr

Six inmates were killed on Wednesday in a clash between rival groups at a prison in the central Mexican state of Morelos, including one of the former leaders of a criminal gang blamed for the 2014 disappearance of 43 student teachers, state authorities said. Another two inmates were injured, and taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital.

Spiraling violence, including homicides on track to hit a new record in 2019, is one of the most pressing issues facing the administration of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Morelos state police and soldiers from the Mexican army and National Guard militarized police were sent in to regain control of the prison.

"Some 350 security personnel were deployed for the implementation of the national security protocols, and full and total control (of the prison) was regained," authorities said in a statement. Raymundo Isidro, the former Morelos state leader of criminal gang Guerreros Unidos leader, was among those who were killed, the statement added.

In 2014, Guerreros Unidos mistook 43 student teachers in the southwestern city of Iguala in Guerrero state for members of a rival outfit, killed them, incinerated their bodies in a nearby garbage dump and tipped their remains into a river. The abduction and apparent massacre of the youths, widely believed to have been committed by corrupt police working with the violent drug gang on the night of Sept. 26, 2014, drew international outrage and condemnation of the administration of former President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Since Isidro led Guerreros Unidos in Morelos, he is not thought to have participated in the abduction or massacre of the student teachers.

Also Read: New lease of life for inmates of Delhi prisons: Over 1,000 to get hospitality training

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Second minister resigns from Japan PM's cabinet over alleged scandal

Japans justice minister stepped down on Thursday - the second resignation from Prime Minister Shinzo Abes newly formed cabinet in less than a week - after a media report that his office gave out gifts such as potatoes and corn to constituen...

Rugby-Burgess charged with 'intimidation' on day of retirement - report

Dual code international Sam Burgess was charged with intimidation by police in Australia on the same day he announced his retirement from the National Rugby League NRL, local media reported on Thursday. Burgess, 30, was involved in a domest...

Pacers' Turner exits with ankle injury

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner exited Wednesdays road game against the Brooklyn Nets with a sprained right ankle in the first quarter. The Pacers initially said Turner was questionable to return before ruling him out for the game in the...

NFL notebook: Testy Mayfield bolts news conference

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield stormed out of his news conference on Wednesday after getting testy with a local reporter. Tony Grossi, a reporter for 850 ESPN in Cleveland, asked Mayfield about the teams urgency during the fina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019