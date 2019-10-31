International Development News
Development News Edition

THE REUTERS GRAPHIC-Examining the weapons and tactics used by police and protesters in Hong Kong

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 16:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 16:31 IST
THE REUTERS GRAPHIC-Examining the weapons and tactics used by police and protesters in Hong Kong
Image Credit: Flickr

As the showdown between police and protesters in Hong Kong has intensified, officers have used increasing force, deploying an arsenal of crowd-control weapons, including tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets, sponge grenades, and bean bag rounds. Protesters have also stepped up their actions, hurling petrol bombs, vandalizing mainland Chinese banks and businesses believed to be pro-Beijing, throwing bricks at police stations and battling officers in the streets, sometimes with metal bars.

While the number of protests has dropped in recent weeks, the violence has escalated. Reuters scrutinized hundreds of images of the protests, as well as dozens of police reports and video footage, and combined this research with reporting on the ground to document the weapons used by the police and protesters, and how the violence has increased from day today.

Click https://tmsnrt.rs/2PwkTo2 to see an interactive graphic story that lays out this analysis and looks at the types of crowd control weapons used by the police and their guidelines on the use of force. "In the absence of a political solution, an escalating cycle of violence seems most likely, whereby increased demonstrator aggression elicits greater use of force by the police and ever more aggressive attacks from protesters," said Steve Vickers, a risk consultant and a former commander of the Royal Hong Kong Police Criminal Intelligence Bureau.

(Graphics and research: Gurman Bhatia, Marco Hernandez, Christian Inton, Anand Katakam and Simon Scarr. Reporting and research: John Ruwitch, Felix Tam, Tom Westbrook, Greg Torode and Anne Marie Roantree in Hong Kong. Editing by Simon Scarr and Peter Hirschberg)

Also Read: Police conduct searches at Ajmer Dargah to clear people staying in an unauthorised manner

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Earthquake strikes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Bajaj, TVS Motor settle all cases related to patent infringement

Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Co on Thursday said they have settled a decade-old dispute related to a patent infringement case with the two companies withdrawing several pending proceedings from various courts and fora. In separate regulatory fi...

Sebi directs listed banks to disclose any divergence in bad loans provisioning within 24 hours of RBI's risk assessment report

Sebi directs listed banks to disclose any divergence in bad loan provisioning within 24 hours of RBIs risk assessment report....

Soccer-FIFA promises more transparency in ethics, disciplinary decisions

FIFA has promised to publish more details and give clearer explanations when announcing verdicts in disciplinary and ethics cases, the global soccer body said on Thursday. Until now, FIFA has usually given only the bare minimum details in s...

Pakistan invitees to Kartarpur corridor inaugural ceremony will have to seek political clearance: MEA

Political clearance would have to be sought by those invited by Pakistan to the inaugural ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor, MEA said on Thursday, a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan invited Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019