International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi Police informs court of lodging FIR against Hyundai for cheating customers

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 19:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 19:07 IST
Delhi Police informs court of lodging FIR against Hyundai for cheating customers
Image Credit: Flickr

Delhi Police informed a city court Thursday it has lodged an FIR against Hyundai Motors India Ltd for allegedly cheating customers by asking them to obtain CNG kit only from CEV Engineers Pvt Ltd, else their warranty would be void. Submitting a compliance report before Metropolitan Magistrate Siddhartha Malik, the police said it has registered the case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 384 (extortion), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The offenses entail a maximum punishment of life imprisonment. The FIR, which also named CEV Engineers, was lodged pursuant to the court's October 22 direction on a complaint filed by a customer.

"CEV Engineers Pvt Ltd is not only acting illegally but have conspired with Hyundai to sell CNG kits by exploiting its legal title with an intention to cheat customers and extort money by illegal means... This is a well planned and illegal design to make illegal financial gains while playing with citizen safety and security...," the FIR claimed. According to the complaint, advocate Vinay Kumar Jain had purchased a car manufactured by Hyundai Motors India in March this year.

He has alleged that he was informed by the car manufacturer that he had to get CNG installed from CEV Engineers only, otherwise, he would not be provided warranty for his vehicle. He has further alleged that the CNG kit that was installed turned out to be defective which was not rectified even after repeated visits to the service center.

Jain said that though CEV Engineers was an independent company approved by the Transport Department of the Delhi government for CNG kit installation, it was being advertised that the company was being managed by Hyundai Motors India. He claimed that the documents related to approval by the Transport Department do not show anywhere that CEV Engineers is required to install CNG kits only in the vehicles manufactured by Hyundai.

The court had earlier said: "From the record, it appears that prima facie the general public is being deceived by depicting those CEV engineers is the only authorized company to fit CNG kit in the vehicles of Hyundai Motors. "Further the general public is being dishonestly induced to obtain CNG kit from CEV Engineers only by the threat of warranty being void if they installed the kit from any other authorized center as approved by the transport department of the state government."

The court further said that considering the nature and complexity of the offense and the capacity of the accused to manipulate relevant records, a thorough investigation was required in the matter by the police authority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-England players to wear legacy numbers for 1,000th game

Englands players will wear legacy numbers on their shirts and former captains and members of the 1966 World Cup winning team will be invited to Wembley to celebrate the nations 1,000th international when Montenegro visit on Nov. 14. All pla...

Vatican, Jews criticise Italy's right for snubbing anti-Semitism committee

The Roman Catholic Church and Romes Jewish community expressed dismay on Thursday after rightist parties refused to back the creation of a parliamentary commission to investigate hate, racism, and anti-Semitism. The idea of the committee wa...

Core sector output shrinks 5.2 pc in Sept indicating severity of slowdown

Output of eight core infrastructure industries contracted by 5.2 per cent in September, the lowest in the decade, indicating the severity of economic slowdown. As many as seven of eight core industries saw a contraction in output in Septemb...

GRSE's Q2 net profit jumps four-fold to Rs 59 cr

Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders Engineers Ltd GRSE on Thursday posted a more than four-fold jump in net profit to Rs 59 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal, on the back of higher revenue. The company had posted a net p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019