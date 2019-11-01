International Development News
Development News Edition

U.S. warns Russian trolls stoking conflict in Chile

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 03:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 03:39 IST
U.S. warns Russian trolls stoking conflict in Chile
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. State Department warned on Thursday that it had seen indications of Russian "influence" on recent unrest in Chile, where two weeks of protests and riots have rocked the administration of President Sebastian Pinera.

A senior State Department official said there were "clear indications" people were taking advantage of the unrest in Chile - prompted by inequality and rising living costs - and "skewing it through the use and abuse of social media, trolling." "We have seen indications of Russian activity supporting this negative course of the debate," the official said.

Chilean officials did not immediately comment on the remarks. Russia has previously said it does not interfere in other countries' internal affairs. The White House had earlier said in a statement that U.S. President Donald Trump "denounced foreign efforts to undermine Chilean institutions, democracy, or society."

Chile has been mired in chaos over the last two weeks, which led center-right Pinera on Wednesday to abruptly withdraw Chile as host of an upcoming APEC summit and a major climate change conference, to "take care of problems at home." Trump, who had been expected to sign a trade deal with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the APEC meeting in Santiago in November, said on Thursday he supported Pinera's decision to back out of hosting the trade and climate change conferences.

The State Department official said that foreign interference was not the only trigger for the recent violence, which has seen buses and buildings burned, Santiago's metro system shut down, and much of the city at times grind to a halt. But he added that Russia had "sought to exacerbate divisions, foment conflict and all round act as spoiler to responsible democratic debate."

NEW CONSTITUTION?

Protests over a hike in metro fares spun out of control across Chile nearly two weeks ago. Riots, arson and looting have since left at least 18 dead and led to the arrest of 7,000, prosecutors said. Chilean businesses have lost more than $1.4 billion.

Pinera, a billionaire businessman, has scrambled to react to the unrest, pledging worker-friendly economic reforms and reshuffling about one-third of his cabinet. But opposition lawmakers that met with members of Pinera's cabinet at the La Moneda presidential palace on Thursday said it was not enough. The leftist opposition called on the president to scrap Chile's existing constitution and draft a more worker-friendly one, warning that without major action Pinera would not successfully quell the protests.

"We are going to continue to insist on a new constitution until we are heard," said Fuad Chahin, head of the centrist Christian Democratic (DC) party. Socialist Party head Alvaro Elizalde said Pinera was "not listening to the demands of citizens." He called the existing constitution, adopted during the 1973-1990 military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, a "straight-jacket" that had condemned Chile to poverty and inequality.

Pinera's predecessor, Michelle Bachelet, had promised to change the constitution, but ultimately failed in the teeth of right-wing opposition and a crowded legislative calendar. Newly appointed interior minister Gonzalo Blumel said Pinera's government had not ruled out "structural reforms," without elaborating on what they might be.

HOTELS HIT

Pinera's abrupt move to cancel both the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting and December's high-profile COP25 climate change summit caught much of the world off-guard. Officials from both conferences have been scrambling to find new venues.

Hotels, restaurants and transport and tourism services in Chile all braced for impact. "The cancellations have hit us hard," said a desk attendant at a major international hotel chain in Santiago who asked not to be identified. "A delegation from APEC... had reserved 100 of the 280 rooms we have at the hotel."

Santiago's metro system, once the envy of Latin America, sustained at least $400 million in damage in past weeks. Rioters set fire to 21 metro stations, burned seven trains, and attacked more than 2,000 buses. One hundred stoplights are destroyed each day, officials said. The number of protesters has fallen sharply since last Friday, when more than 1 million Chileans marched on Santiago. But violence, looting, arson and skirmishes with police continue.

In Santiago's central Plaza Italia on Thursday, mounds of rubble, trash, broken glass and smoldering fires littered streets and sidewalks, even as new protesters began to gather by early evening. Spray-painted messages calling for Pinera to go and denouncing human rights violations by security forces now coat store fronts and windows of trendy cafes once popular with tourists and university students.

Cristian Bigorra, a 64-year old who attends a parking garage nearby, said both politicians and violent protesters were to blame for the still simmering chaos. "Words can't describe what they've done to this city," said Bigorra. But, he added, Pinera had "done nothing" to change things even as violence had mounted.

A team of United Nations human rights officials arrived in Chile on Tuesday to scrutinize allegations of excessive use of force, torture, sexual assault and deaths at the hands of security forces during the recent unrest. Pinera on Wednesday said he welcomed the scrutiny and said the country had "nothing to hide."

Also Read: Chile calls for tougher penalties to crack down on fare hike protests

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Spain gears up for express election amid increasingly divided society

Spains main political parties kicked off a highly condensed electoral campaign on Thursday night, just 10 days before Spaniards head to the polls for a repeat election that is likely to show an increasingly fragmented society.With voting bo...

UPDATE 1-Amgen takes 20.5% stake in BeiGene to sell cancer drugs in China

Amgen Inc said on Thursday it will take a 20.5 stake in BeiGene Ltd in a deal to expand the California-based biotechnology companys presence in China, the worlds second largest pharmaceutical market. Amgen said it will pay around 2.7 billio...

UPDATE 5-Pinterest quarterly revenue, forecast disappoint; shares plunge

Pinterest Inc fell short of Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on lower-than-expected average revenue per user and its revised full-year sales forecast came marginally below expectations, sending its shares tumbling 19. Thursdays a...

EXCLUSIVE-Government officials around the globe targeted for hacking through WhatsApp -sources

Senior government officials in multiple U.S.-allied countries were targeted earlier this year with hacking software that used Facebook Incs WhatsApp to take over users phones, according to people familiar with the messaging companys investi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019