Turkey, Russia begin joint patrols in northern Syria - source

Turkish and Russian troops began conducting their first joint ground patrols in northeast Syria on Friday, a Turkish military source told Reuters.

Ankara and Moscow had agreed to conduct joint patrols in the region under a deal struck by President Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Erdogan said on Wednesday the patrols would be at a depth of 7 km (4 miles) in Syrian territory.

