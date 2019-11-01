NGT directs DPCC to ensure action against operation of illegal bore wells

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to coordinate with concerned officials to ensure action against those operating illegal bore wells so as to protect groundwater. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the action has to be by closing illegal bore wells, prosecuting such operators and by recovering compensation on 'Polluter Pays' principle.

"The DPCC can either directly take action or coordinate with the DMs/SDMs on regular basis and ensure that appropriate legal action is taken against operation of illegal bore wells," the bench said. The tribunal noted that the report of the Delh Jal Board states that there are 19,154 illegal bore wells out of which 2,630 have been sealed.

The DJB told the NGT that action for sealing has to be taken by the District Magistrates. DPCC told the tribunal that compensation has been assessed for the illegal operation of the tube well.

"The report (DJB) shows that even though 19,154 illegal bore wells are acknowledged and action is said to have been taken against 2,630, status of action against remaining 16,524 illegal bore wells is not known. Only plea is that such action has to be taken by the DMs concerned," the tribunal noted in its order on Thursday. It said that even if it is so, extraction of ground water being regulated under the provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the jurisdiction is also vested with the DPCC, apart from other authorities, including the CGWA and DMs.

The NGT directed DPCC to submit a further action taken report by e-mail and said the matter may also be looked into by the Delhi chief secretary, having regard to the magnitude of the problem. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident Abdul Farukh alleging that water is being drawn from government tube wells at Chandan Hulla village in Chhatarpur and being sold by private tanker owners.

The plea said earlier, action had been taken against them but the problem still continues.

