INTERVIEW-Failure to tackle worker abuse breeds modern slavery, U.N. expert warns

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 17:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 17:53 IST
Updated: 01-11-2019 17:58 IST
Image Credit: Pexels

A failure to hold companies to account for lesser labor abuses from late wage payments to excessive overtime creates a breeding ground for the worst forms of modern slavery to thrive, the top United Nations expert on human trafficking said.

Businesses are judged only on their efforts to curb extreme forms of labor exploitation, leaving more common abuses unchecked and likely to lead to even poorer working conditions, according to U.N. special rapporteur Maria Grazia Giammarinaro. Minor labor abuses are so widespread that workers often do not realize they are being exploited, or are reluctant to speak out for fear of backlash - from being fired to deported in the case of undocumented migrants - the Italian judge said.

"Exploitation, and therefore trafficking, begins with the enabling of a breeding ground for the disregard of fundamental labor rights," she said in a report presented to the U.N. last week, in which she referred to a "continuum of exploitation". To identify the worst forms of labor abuse in global supply chains, addressing broader areas of exploitation is essential, Giammarinaro told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by telephone.

Yet the traditional law enforcement approach is ineffective, she said, calling for workers to be able to report abuses using other avenues and supported to obtain compensation if exploited. "The identified cases are very few," she said. "We have to explore further different avenues to make trafficking cases emerge. I think trafficking should be seen by governments not as a criminal issue, primarily, but as a social issue."

"But we are not there," Giammarinaro added. "Not at all." Nearly 25 million people worldwide are estimated to be victims of forced labor, while about 25,000 human trafficking cases were recorded globally in 2016 - marking a 13-year-high - according to the latest available data from two U.N. agencies.

The U.N. expert pointed to laws in Britain and Australia requiring companies to report their anti-slavery efforts but said there were concerns about firms focusing on extreme forms of exploitation instead of issues such as trade unionization. The number of informal workers globally is set to swell as low-skilled laborers lose out to automation and others take short-term jobs offered through digital platforms, say labor activists who warn of the increased risk of modern slavery.

Two billion people - more than 60% of the world's workers - are in informal employment, where they are not covered by formal arrangements, such as a contract, or lack protections including sick pay, U.N. International Labour Organization data shows. "We have to admit that (exploitation) is embedded in our economic systems," Giammarinaro said. "This is something that's changed, the perception about trafficking and forced labor."

"They were perceived as marginal ... mostly linked with criminal activity," she added. "It is actually a sort of parallel labor market which exists everywhere."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

