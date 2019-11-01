CORRECTED-Northern Irish man faces manslaughter charges over 39 deaths in UK truck - RTE

A Northern Irish man is facing multiple counts of manslaughter charges in relation to the discovery of 39 bodies in a truck near London last week, Irish broadcaster RTE said on Friday.

Eamon Harrison, 23, appeared in court in Dublin after the endorsement of a European Arrest Warrant, RTE said. Earlier on Friday, British police said they were hunting two brothers from Northern Ireland who were described as being crucial to their investigation.

