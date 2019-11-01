Northern Irish man charged with manslaughter over 39 deaths in UK truck - RTE

A Northern Irish man has been charged with multiple counts of manslaughter in relation to the discovery of 39 bodies in a truck near London last week, Irish broadcaster RTE said on Friday.

Eamon Harrison, 23, appeared in court in Dublin to face 41 charges after the endorsement of a European Arrest Warrant, RTE said.

Earlier on Friday, British police said they were hunting two brothers from Northern Ireland who were described as being crucial to their investigation.

