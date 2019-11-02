UK police say they believe all truck death victims were Vietnamese
British police said on Friday they now believe all 39 people found dead in the back of a truck in Essex near London last week were Vietnamese.
"At this time, we believe the victims are Vietnamese nationals, and we are in contact with the Vietnamese government," Essex police Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith said on Twitter.
"We are in direct contact with a number of families in Vietnam and the UK, and we believe we have identified families for some of the victims," he added.
Also Read: UP man wanted in several criminal cases held after police encounter in Delhi
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- nationals
- British
- government
- London
- Vietnamese
- victims
- Vietnam
ALSO READ
Government supports a project to reduce agricultural emissions from cattle
Hong Kong braces for weekend of fresh anti-government protests
UPDATE 1-Hong Kong braces for weekend of fresh anti-government protests
Johnson returns to London to drum up support for Brexit deal
Protests turn Hong Kong's council elections into referendum on Lam's government