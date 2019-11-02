VVIP Chopper case: Court allows ED to interrogate alleged middleman in Tihar

A Delhi court on Saturday allowed the Enforcement Directorate to interrogate Christian Michel, arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case, in Tihar prison. Special Judge Arvind Kumar gave the permission to the agency to record the statement of and interrogate Michel in Tihar prison, where he is currently lodged, on November 5 and 6.

The court also allowed the two counsels of Michel to be present for half-an-hour for legal assistance during the interrogation. Michel, extradited from Dubai, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on December 22 last year in connection with the Rs 3,600-crore scam case relating to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland.

On January 5, Michel was sent to judicial custody in the ED case. He is also lodged in judicial custody in the CBI case related to the scam. Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The others are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

