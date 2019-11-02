International Development News
Development News Edition

Three get life sentence for rape of five-year-old

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gwalior
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 17:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 17:07 IST
Three get life sentence for rape of five-year-old

A court here has sentenced three people to life imprisonment for the repeated rape of a five-year-old girl and also imposed a fine of Rs 99,000 on the convicts, a major part of which will be given to the survivor. Special judge Archana Singh convicted on Friday three persons, including the minor's sister, brother-in-law and a neighbour, for rape and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, public prosecutor Anil Mishra said on Saturday.

Of the Rs 99,000 fine imposed on the convicts, Rs 75,000 will be given to the rape survivor, he said. According to the prosecution, the case was registered on April 20, 2017, at Maharajpura in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district.

The girl, aged five at the time, was living with her elder sister and brother-in-law after the death of her parents, he said, adding the survivor's brother-in-law and a 55-year-old neighbour raped the her repeatedly, while her sister abetted the crime. It was also revealed that the minor's sister would throw hot water on her, and also thrashed and starve her, the prosecutor said.

The case was registered with the help of some of the neighbours of the survivor, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Lahiri and Atwal slip in second round but make cut in Bermuda

Anirban Lahiri slipped way down to 50th place while Arjun Atwal played two-under to get to four-under and T-40thplace at the inaugural Bermuda Championship. However both made halfway cut and will play the weekend rounds and improve their p...

International conference to promote Sanskrit language begins in Delhi on Nov 9

The RSS-linked Samskrita Bharati will organise a three-day international conference to promote Sanskrit language, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan announced on Saturday. Thousands of students and scholars from 17 countries will attend the confe...

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot expected to sign binding merger deal as soon as early-Dec -source

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA aim to sign a final merger agreement as early as the beginning of next month, a source familiar with the matter said on Saturday. The two automakers said earlier this week they planned to join forces in a...

As if govt's decisions have not damaged economy enough, it is now ready to deal body blow to it by signing RCEP pact: Sonia Gandhi.

As if govts decisions have not damaged economy enough, it is now ready to deal body blow to it by signing RCEP pact Sonia Gandhi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019