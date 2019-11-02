International Development News
Bar Council condemns clash between police, advocates at Tis Hazari Court

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 22:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 22:14 IST
Lawyers' bodies led by the Bar Council of India (BCI) on Saturday condemned the alleged police action during a clash at Tis Hazari Court complex here in which at least 10 police personnel and several lawyers were injured. The apex body termed the "brutal police action" beyond tolerance and demanded stern action against erring police men.

The Bar associations have decided to boycott work on Monday across all district courts in Delhi. The clash between lawyers and police broke out on Saturday afternoon during which 17 vehicles were also vandalised, officials and eyewitnesses said.

The BCI has demanded immediate arrest and suspension of the police officials who had allegedly fired at the lawyers. Following the incident, around 200 lawyers protested at the Karkardooma District Court complex, demanding action against those responsible. A minor scuffle broke out between lawyers and the police personnel present there, a lawyer privy to the matter said.

BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra requested Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and the police commissioner to immediately lodge an FIR and arrest the guilty policemen. "The brutal action of police in Tis Hazari Court against advocates is completely beyond tolerance of the Bar. We demand from the higher police officials of Delhi Police to immediately arrest the culprits and put them under suspension, failing which the situation will go beyond the control of the government," Mishra said in a statement.

Bar Council of Delhi chairman K C Mittal called the incident a "high-handedness" of the police. "We strongly condemn the brutal and unprovoked attack on lawyers by police at Tis Hazari Court. One lawyer is critical. A young lawyer was beaten in lockup, a high-handedness of the police. They should be dismissed and prosecuted. We stand with Delhi lawyers," he said.

Tis Hazari Bar Association Secretary Jaiveer Singh Chauhan alleged that the police manhandled the lawyers. Chauhan told PTI that a lawyer's car allegedly hit a police jail van, following which an argument broke out between him and the police.

"He was then taken inside a lockup and beaten up badly. The SHO came but was not allowed inside. The district judges of the central and west district, along with six other judges, went there but were unable to let the lawyer out," Chauhan alleged. He further claimed that after about 20 minutes, the police fired four rounds of bullets while the judges were leaving the spot.

He claimed that one of the lawyers, Ranjeet Singh Malik, who was protesting outside along with others, suffered a bullet injury.

