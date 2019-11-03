Justice Mittal sworn in as Chief Justice of MP High Court

Justice A K Mittal was on Sunday sworn in as the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court. He was administered the oath of office by Governor Lalji Tandon at the Raj Bhawan here.

He was earlier Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, several state cabinet ministers, Chief Secretary S R Mohanty and senior members of the legal fraternity were present on the occasion.

