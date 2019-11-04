UK will not extend Brexit transition period - Johnson spokesman

The British government will not extend the transition period that follows a Brexit withdrawal agreement, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

The spokesman said the government must continue to prepare for all possibilities including that the country leaves the European Union on Jan. 31 without a withdrawal deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)