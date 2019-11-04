Pirates kidnap four crew from Greek boat off Togo - Togo navy

Pirates attacked a Greek oil tanker off the coast of Togo in the early hours of Monday and fled after taking four crew members as hostages, the West African nation's navy said, two days after a similar attack in the waters of neighboring Benin.

Of the missing crew members, two are Filipinos, one is Greek and one is Georgian, the navy said in a statement. One security guard was also shot and wounded in the attack, it said.

Also Read: Low pressure over East Central Arabian sea likely to intensify in next 24 hours: Indian Coast Guard

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)