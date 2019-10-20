Low pressure over East Central Arabian sea likely to intensify in next 24 hours: Indian Coast Guard

The Indian Coast Guard on Sunday said that a low-pressure area that has formed over the East Central Arabian sea is likely to intensify further in the next 24 hours. A tweet from the Indian Coast Guard said, "A low-pressure area has formed over East Central Arabian sea which is likely to intensify further in next 24 hrs. Weather warning has been issued to fishermen, Dhows & Merchant vessels operating in area. @IndiaCoastGuard ships & Disaster relief teams kept standby for deployment."

Earlier in the day, the Indian Coast Guard has issued an advisory to the states and Union Territories on West Coast asking them to issue appropriate warnings, to refrain fisherfolk from venturing into sea and recall smaller boats back to harbour. "Due to formation of low pressure area over East Central Arabian Sea and its likelihood of developing and intensifying into Cyclonic Storm with associated heavy rainfall, the Indian Coast Guard Western Region headquarters issued an advisory to the western region coastal States and Union Territory including Department of Fisheries on Sunday morning through Coast Guard District Commanders f Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Kerala, Lakshadweep and Daman," said Coast Guard.

Coast Guard has requested the state and UT administration to issue appropriate warnings in vernacular languages, refrain fisher-folk from venturing out to sea during adverse weather conditions and recall smaller boats at sea to the harbour. (ANI)

Also Read: Yemen's Safer oil company resumes pumping to Arabian Sea terminal - official

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)