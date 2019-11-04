Clash at Tis Hazari court: Lawyers of Allahabad HC abstain from work

Lawyers at the Allahabad High Court refrained from judicial work on Monday in protest against alleged police atrocity against their colleagues at Delhi's Tis Hazari court. The decision to refrain from work was taken at an emergency meeting of the High Court Bar Association held at 9.30 am.

A meeting of the Bar Association was also held on Sunday in which its members condemned the police action at the Delhi court. The HCBA has also demanded a judicial enquiry and action against erring police officers apart from compensation to the lawyers.

Lawyers and policemen clashed at the Tis Hazari court complex in Delhi on Saturday in which at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured and many vehicles vandalised or set afire, according to officials.

