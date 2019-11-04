International Development News
NGT summons Delhi, central govt officials Tuesday on pollution

The National Green Tribunal Monday took cognisance of deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR and asked officials from the Delhi government, Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and Ministry of Environment and Forests to appear before it tomorrow.

The bench of NGT chairperson Justice A K Goel, after an in-chamber proceeding, summoned Delhi chief secretary, DPCC chairman, member secretary of CPCB and concerned secretary of MoEF for 10.30 am tomorrow.

The Supreme Court earlier Monday issued directions to Delhi-NCR to stop construction, demolition and garbage burning activities in the region, along with a direction Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to ensure no instance of stubble burning takes place.

