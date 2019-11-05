International Development News
Development News Edition

Need to develop system to forecast public health emergency: NGT

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 16:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 16:14 IST
Need to develop system to forecast public health emergency: NGT

Observing that citizens have a fundamental right to breathe clean air, the National Green Tribunal said on Tuesday there is a need to develop a system, with the help of experts, to forecast situations of public health emergency. The tribunal said there are three well-acknowledged sources of air pollution -- stubble burning, municipal and industrial waste burning, and dust -- yet the authorities have failed to prevent these.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said a study can be carried out with the help of experts in this field who can tell in advance that the situation will be bad, and action can be taken accordingly. "The problem is that in spite of identification of the problem, it still remains. Suppose the problem of air pollution cannot be tackled. We have experts who can predict about the situation and can tell people in advance so that do not panic. There are senior citizens, infants who are worst sufferers," the bench said.

The tribunal suggested that people can be communicated about health emergency through public broadcasters like Doordarshan. The NGT said there is a dire need to educate people on the issue of crop residue burning and self-help groups comprising five to ten people from the government can be constituted for the purpose.

The suggestion came after a senior official from the Ministry of Environment and Forests told the bench that letters have been sent to Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh asking them to control stubble burning and meetings have been held at the level of secretaries. The official said in order to reduce incidence of stubble burning, the ministry has distributed 50,000 machines for in-situ management of crop residue. She told the tribunal that more than 40 per cent of air pollution is caused by crop residue burning while almost 60 per cent comes from burning of waste and dust emissions.

The ministry told the tribunal that it has taken a comprehensive view of the matter and as a result, the number of "good" days, when the air quality was found to be satisfactory, has increased from 108 to 175. The NGT was also informed by the ministry that Bharat Stage IV vehicles have been introduced and it intends bring in to Bharat Stage VI by 2020. The bench was apprised that steps have been taken to strengthen public transport system and 3,000 electric buses have been put on roads.

The tribunal was deliberating on the issue of air pollution in Delhi-NCR. Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev, a senior official from the Ministry of Environment and Forests, the member-secretary of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the chairman of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee were present during the proceedings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Vistara starts second daily flight on Delhi-Indore route

Vistara airline announced on Tuesday that it has started a second daily flight on the Delhi-Indore route, with the first one between the two cities launched on October 26. Vistara now flies twice a day between Delhi and Indore with morning ...

Displaced citizens facing humanitarian challenges in Zimbabwe after cyclone

Over eight months after Cyclone Idai devastated Southern Africa, the affected communities in Zimbabwe are desperate for permanent shelter and the resumption of livelihoods. The Displacement Tracking Matrix DTM conducted by the International...

UPDATE 1-OPEC's Barkindo: oil market may have upside potential next year

OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said on Tuesday that the oil market outlook for 2020 may have upside potential, appearing to downplay any need for deeper cuts to production.The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and ...

IPL GC: Exclusive 'No Ball Umpire' for IPL, no 'Power Player' for time being

The IPL Governing Council is planning to have an umpire assigned specifically to check no balls after a number of howlers in the past few seasons led to heightened concerns about quality of Indian match officials. It was also learnt that th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019