Nigeria: Timipre Sylva adopts 2019-23 Priority Projects/Deliverables at a signing off ceremony

The 2019-2023 Priority Projects/Deliverables accurately reflect the activities and objectives of the ministry in a compressed form to enable efficiency in the overall output of the strategic priorities. Image Credit: African Energy Chamber

Chief Timipre Sylva met with the Directors and Heads of the Agencies and Parastatals to adopt the 2019-2023 Priority Projects/Deliverables during the signing off ceremony in Nigeria's capital city, Abuja.

The meeting had in attendance, the Ag. Head of Service of the Federation/Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, all the Directors of the Ministry, Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mallam Mele Kyari, Ag. Director of the Department of Petroleum Resources, Mr. Ahmad Shakur, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board, Engr. Simbi Wabote, Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund, Dr Bello Aliyu Gusau, Executive Secretary of Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency, Abdulkadir Umar Saidu, Executive Secretary of Petroleum Equalization Fund (Management) Board, Alh. Ahmed A. Bobboi, Ag. Director General of the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority, Dr. Yau Usman Idris and the Principal/Chief Executive of Petroleum Training Institute, Prof. S. E. Iyuke, as clearly stated by African Energy Chamber website.

Chief Timipre Sylva said that the adoption of the Ministry's 2019-2023 Priority Projects/Deliverables was a main achievement for the Q4 2019 as it formed the framework for the deliverables for the next years while calling on all the Agency and Parastatal Heads to take it seriously. He further noted that "…time is ticking and goals must be achieved and that a sense of urgency when embraced, underscored the importance of planning and its centrality." He lauded the synergy and collaboration between the Ministry and its Agencies and affirmed the core focus on performance tracking which will review and appraise the implementation process for the priority projects/deliverables.

The 2019-2023 Priority Projects/Deliverables accurately reflect the activities and objectives of the ministry in a compressed form to enable efficiency in the overall output of the strategic priorities. The objectives are further stratified into short- term (6 months), medium-term (6-18months) and long-term (18 months and above) delivery windows with a quarterly review process that will be championed by the Performance Tracking Office.

The Ag. Head of Service of the Federation/Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan in her statement noted that the Ministry's 2019-2023 Priority Projects/Deliverables were geared towards achieving the economic diversification policy priority of the present administration.

