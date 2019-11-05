International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-EU top court rules Poland broke rule of law with judicial reforms

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 17:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 17:43 IST
UPDATE 3-EU top court rules Poland broke rule of law with judicial reforms

Poland broke European Union law when it lowered the retirement age for judges in 2017 and introduced a different retirement age for women and men in the profession, the EU's top court ruled on Tuesday.

The ruling dealt a further blow to the nationalist Polish government in a long-standing battle with the European Commission, which says Warsaw is breaking the rule of law in the country by undermining the independence of courts. The ruling eurosceptic Law and Justice party passed a law in 2017 that lowered the retirement age of judges in ordinary courts and public prosecutors - and the age for early retirement of Supreme Court judges - to 60 years for women and 65 years for men, from 67 for both sexes.

It also gave the justice minister, a politician from the ruling party, the power to extend the period of active service of judges in the ordinary courts beyond the new retirement ages. The Commission, the EU's executive arm whose role is to safeguard law across the 28-nation bloc, said Poland's measures were contrary to EU law, and it sued Poland in the European Court of Justice.

"(Poland)... failed to fulfil its obligations under EU law, first, by establishing a different retirement age for men and women who were judges or public prosecutors in Poland and, second, by lowering the retirement age of judges of the ordinary courts while conferring on the Minister for Justice the power to extend the period of active service of those judges," the European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled. Poland's Foreign Ministry hit back at the decision, saying it was unjustified since Warsaw had made amendments to the reforms in 2018 in order to address EU concerns.

Under the amendments, the new compulsory retirement age for judges was made the same for men and women, slowing down the process of retiring current judges. The European Commission said the ECJ had made "an important ruling in support of the independence of the judiciary in Poland and beyond". It added: "We stand ready to support the Polish government and to continue discussions on the resolution of all other outstanding issues related to the rule of law in Poland."

Should Poland fail to align itself with the ECJ ruling, the Commission could file another request to levy a fine against Warsaw in the months to come. Critics say the aim of the reform was to allow the PiS to replace judges with political appointees to gain greater control over the judiciary. The PiS has said it wanted to improve the efficiency of the justice system and remove residue from Poland's Communist era.

Also Read: EIB agrees to lend EUR 30m to Mabion for growth of biotech sector in Poland

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

BJP not ready to discuss sharing of CM's post: Girish Mahajan

BJP leader Girish Mahajan on Tuesday said the party was not ready to discuss sharing of the Maharashtra chief ministers post with the ally Shiv Sena, and Devendra Fadnavis will become the next CM. Mahajan, a senior minister in the outgoing ...

In Europe, For Europe: Huawei Building Alliances for the Intelligent Era

Today, Huawei held&#160;eco-Connect Europe&#160;2019&#160;in Paris, France, under the theme of Enable a&#160;DigitALL Connected&#160;Future. The&#160;conference focused&#160;on the mutually beneficial cooperation between Europe and Huawei&...

Philippines: Judge Mario Banez shot dead in San Fernando - report

Judge Mario Anacleto Banez of the Regional Trial Court Branch 25 in Tagudin town, Ilocos Sur, was shot dead by unidentified suspect on Tuesday, CNN Philippines reported. It was not immediately clear there was more than one gunman involved i...

UPDATE 1-Iran bans cooperation with British Council, warns of prosecution

Irans intelligence ministry on Tuesday said any cooperation with the British Council was banned and would result in prosecution, the ministrys website reported.Britain ... was planning to implement a project for cultural networking purposes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019