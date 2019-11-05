International Development News
Development News Edition

India says supports FTA talks with EU after refusing to join China-led accord

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 18:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 18:38 IST
India says supports FTA talks with EU after refusing to join China-led accord
Image Credit: Picserver

India should hold talks with the European Union for a free trade agreement, the government said on Tuesday, a day after it refused to join a China-backed regional trade pact for fear of a flood of cheap Chinese imports. Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said sectors such as gems, textiles, and agriculture have pushed for a trade pact with the EU. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has also called for talks to restart to finalize an agreement.

"We should engage in an FTA with the EU," Goyal told a news conference where he explained the reasons for not joining the Regional Cooperative Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) that 15 nations concluded on Monday. Goyal said India had put forward "strong demands" on services, investments leading to the prolonged negotiations for the RCEP, which includes the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand, besides China.

Also Read: FACTBOX-The reform plans agreed by Lebanese government amid massive protests

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

India to see 10% salary increase in 2020: Report

As the economy continues to falter, salaries in India are projected to rise 10 per cent in 2020, says a report. In 2019, the effective wage increase was 9.9 per cent which is projected to touch 10 per cent next year. While salary increases...

Centre has freedom to amend its CGHS scheme, says Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday declined to interfere with the modified Central Government Health Services CGHS scheme, saying it is for the Centre to decide how to give health benefits and supply medicines to its serving and retired employ...

People News Summary: Singer in K-pop boyband BTS investigated after car crash "error"

Following is a summary of current peoples news briefs. Singer in K-pop boyband BTS investigated after car crash errorA member of South Korean boy band BTS is being investigated by police after admitting he was at fault in a crash between a ...

Iran bans cooperation with British Council, warns of prosecution

Irans intelligence ministry on Tuesday said any cooperation with the British Council was banned and would result in prosecution, the ministrys website reported.Britain ... was planning to implement a project for cultural networking purposes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019