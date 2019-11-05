International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Nigerian police free 259 people held at Islamic institution

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Abuja
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 19:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 19:17 IST
UPDATE 2-Nigerian police free 259 people held at Islamic institution
Image Credit: Flickr

Nigerian police have freed 259 people being held at an Islamic rehabilitation center in the southwestern city of Ibadan, police said on Tuesday, adding that some complained of being beaten regularly by their captors. It was the latest in a series of raids on Islamic institutions in Nigeria in recent weeks. More than 1,000 people, many of them children, have been rescued in total.

Many captives have said they were physically and sexually abused and chained up to prevent them from escaping. The raids are increasingly embarrassing for President Muhammadu Buhari, a Muslim who has called on police to crack down on such centers.

Other sites raided in major police operations have been in the mostly Muslim north of the country. Ibadan is located in the south, which is mostly Christian. Oyo state police spokesman Fadeyi Olugbenga said the facility was raided on Monday at around 2 p.m. (1300 GMT).

"Yesterday, 259 persons were released. We had women, men, and teenagers," Olugbenga said. Some people were locked inside a building and some were chained. Images from local TV station TVC taken shortly after the captives were released showed a group of mostly young men and teenaged boys. An infant was also among the group. Many were emaciated.

"We eat one meal a day," one of the men told TVC. According to Olugbenga, nine people including the owner of the rehabilitation center had been arrested and were under investigation.

Spokesmen for the president and vice president both declined to comment. But the president's office issued a statement in October that said: "no responsible democratic government would tolerate the existence of the torture chambers and physical abuses of inmates in the name of rehabilitation of the victims".

At other raided facilities, some parents thought their children were there to be educated and even paid tuition fees. Others sent misbehaving relatives to Islamic institutions in order to instill discipline.

Also Read: UPDATE 2-Some U.S. troops may stay in Syria - Pentagon chief

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Deepak bags India's 10th Olympic quota in shooting, Manu Bhaker also wins gold in Asian C'ships

Birthday boy Deepak Kumar secured Indias 10th Olympic quota in shooting while Manu Bhaker claimed the womens 10m air pistol gold medal in the 14th Asian Championship here on Tuesday. Deepak gifted himself a bronze medal in mens 10m air rifl...

BRIEF-UK Rail Union RMT Says Total Of 27 Days Of Strike Action Will Take Place In December On South Western Railway

Nov 5 Reuters - UK RAIL UNION RMT SAYS TOTAL OF 27 DAYS OF STRIKE ACTION WILL TAKE PLACE IN DECEMBER ON SOUTH WESTERN RAILWAY Source text httpbit.ly2PPBG5mAlso Read REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1000 pm GMT6 a.m. SGT...

HP investor meet to showcase 8 focus sectors

The global investors meet organized by Himachal Pradesh at Dharamshala on November 7-8 will showcase investment opportunities in eight focus sectors, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday. The sectors are agriculture, manufacturing and phar...

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm. DEL10 JK-MEHBOOBA-DAUGHTER Shift my mother to place equipped for winter Mehbooba Muftis daughter to J-K admn Srinagar Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019