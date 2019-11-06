International Development News
Injured in Jordan stabbing were not Spanish nationals - source

Image Credit: Wikipedia

The tourists stabbed Wednesday in Jerash, a Jordanian city popular with foreign visitors, were not Spanish nationals, a source from Spain's foreign ministry told Reuters.

Police in Jordan said several tourists, a local guide and a security guard were stabbed and that a man had been arrested in connection with the attack.

A security source had initially told Reuters the victims included three Spanish women. Video of the incident that circulated on Jordanian media appeared to show victims speaking Spanish with Latin American accents.

