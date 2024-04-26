Left Menu

Polls Open in Outer Manipur Amidst Stringent Security

Outer Manipur parliamentary seat is holding polling for the remaining 13 assembly segments. Voting is taking place at 857 polling stations amid tight security. Four candidates are vying for the seat, including the Naga People's Front, Congress, and independents. Over 4.8 lakh voters are eligible to cast their ballots. Security has been beefed up with 87 companies of central paramilitary forces and 4,000 state forces personnel deployed. In the 2019 election, the NPF won, defeating the BJP by a margin of 73,782 votes.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 26-04-2024 07:28 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 07:28 IST
Polls Open in Outer Manipur Amidst Stringent Security
  • Country:
  • India

Polling for the remaining part of the Outer Manipur parliamentary seat commenced on Friday morning, amid stringent security measures, an official said.

Voting is underway in 857 polling stations, spanning 13 assembly segments in eight districts, Chief Electoral Officer PK Jha said.

During the first phase of elections, parts of the Outer Manipur seat, covering 15 assembly segments, and 32 assembly segments of the Inner Manipur, went to polls on April 19.

Four candidates are contesting in this phase - Naga People's Front candidate K Timothy Zimik, Congress' Alfred Kanngam Arthur, and independents S Kho John and Alyson Abonmai. The BJP has not fielded any candidate and is backing its ally, the NPF.

Over 4.84 lakh voters, including 8,02,577 women and 246 transgender electors, are likely to cast their votes in this phase.

Security measures have been significantly enhanced across all 13 assembly segments, with approximately 87 companies of central paramilitary forces and 4,000 state forces personnel deployed to ensure free and fair elections.

In the 2019 elections, the NPF emerged victorious, defeating the BJP by a margin of 73,782 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
4
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024