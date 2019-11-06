International Development News
Development News Edition

Lawyer-Police clash: Delhi HC says its Nov 3 order is self explanatory

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 18:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 18:38 IST
Lawyer-Police clash: Delhi HC says its Nov 3 order is self explanatory

The Delhi High Court Wednesday said its November 3 order -- not to take coercive steps against lawyers -- was self explanatory as it had stated that no action be taken against them on the basis of FIRs lodged with regard to the November 2 clash between the police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Courts Complex. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said there was no need for clarification of the November 3 order as sought by the Centre.

In its application the Centre had asked the high court to clarify that the order passed on November 3 would not be applicable to incidents which happened after the November 2 clash. The first application was filed on Tuesday after an on-duty policeman and a civilian were allegedly thrashed by advocates outside Saket Court on Monday and on Tuesday.

Another application was moved by the Centre on Wednesday seeking modification of the November 3 order by which two senior police officers connected to the clash were directed to be transferred. The bench disposed of both applications, saying a judicial inquiry has already been initiated and the panel carrying out the probe would function uninfluenced by its observations in the November 3 order.

The detailed order is still awaited. The hearing was held in court 1 of the chief justice which was jam packed with hundreds of lawyers leading to both doors of the room being left wide open.

Lawyers in all the six district courts here abstained from work for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, protesting against the clash between advocates and the police at the Tis Hazari Courts Complex last Saturday, and denied access to litigants in some courts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal objects to Kalapani's inclusion as part of India in new Indian maps

The Nepal government on Wednesday made it clear that Kalapani area situated in the countrys far-West lies within the Nepalese boundary, days after India issued new political maps reportedly showing the region as part of its territory. India...

Shipping Corp narrows loss to Rs 41 cr in Jul-Sept

The Shipping Corporation of India on Wednesday reported narrowing of consolidated loss to Rs 40.91 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2019. The company had posted a consolidated loss of Rs 124.51 crore in the year-ago period, acco...

Bosch Q2 net drops 77 pc to Rs 98 cr

Auto component major Bosch on Wednesday reported a 76.57 per cent drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 98.4 crore for the second quarter ended September, impacted by sluggish demand in the automobile industry. The company, which had posted...

Veterinary services alerted after FMD confirmed in Molemole

A herd of cattle on a farm in the Molemole district of Limpopo has tested positive for Foot and Mouth Disease FMD.The farm is located in the previous FMD-free zone of South Africa, said the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019