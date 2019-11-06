Lawyer-Police clash: Delhi HC says its Nov 3 order is self explanatory

The Delhi High Court Wednesday said its November 3 order -- not to take coercive steps against lawyers -- was self explanatory as it had stated that no action be taken against them on the basis of FIRs lodged with regard to the November 2 clash between the police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Courts Complex. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said there was no need for clarification of the November 3 order as sought by the Centre.

In its application the Centre had asked the high court to clarify that the order passed on November 3 would not be applicable to incidents which happened after the November 2 clash. The first application was filed on Tuesday after an on-duty policeman and a civilian were allegedly thrashed by advocates outside Saket Court on Monday and on Tuesday.

Another application was moved by the Centre on Wednesday seeking modification of the November 3 order by which two senior police officers connected to the clash were directed to be transferred. The bench disposed of both applications, saying a judicial inquiry has already been initiated and the panel carrying out the probe would function uninfluenced by its observations in the November 3 order.

The detailed order is still awaited. The hearing was held in court 1 of the chief justice which was jam packed with hundreds of lawyers leading to both doors of the room being left wide open.

Lawyers in all the six district courts here abstained from work for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, protesting against the clash between advocates and the police at the Tis Hazari Courts Complex last Saturday, and denied access to litigants in some courts.

