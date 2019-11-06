International Development News
Land consolidation in Faridabad's Kot village should not result in disturbing land use: NGT

Land consolidation in Faridabad's Kot village should not result in disturbing the permissible land use and Aravalli plantation areas, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has said. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel took note of a report filed by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Haryana, stating that while consolidation proceedings were being carried out, the provisions of the Punjab Land Preservation Act, 1990 (PLPA) will be kept in mind.

"We make it clear that the process of consolidation should not result in disturbing the permissible land use in respect of land covered by provisions of PLPA in accordance with the provisions of the said Act and Aravalli Plantation areas in accordance with the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, which may be ensured by the authorities concerned," the bench said. According to a February 1 order issued under the East Punjab Holdings Act, 1948, the Haryana government wants to "take up a scheme for consolidation of holdings under cultivation in the area".

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Gurgaon resident Lt Gen. (retd) Sarvadaman Singh Oberoi against the consolidation proceedings in Faridabad's Kot village, in an area which is "Gair Mumkin Pahar", covered by a definition of forest. The plea said the consolidation proceedings would affect the forest area by the change of land use.

Referring to Supreme Court decisions, the plea submitted that the land was deemed to be a forest and no non-forest activity was permissible.

