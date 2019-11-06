Rossendale: Homes evacuated after 'explosive device' found; 3 arrested

HIGHLIGHTS Three people have been arrested on suspicion of manufacturing explosive devices.

There are rest centers at the Rostron Arms pub at Edenfield and Haslingden Sports Centre, Helmshore Road.

A few homes have been evacuated in a neighborhood of Rossendale on Wednesday after police officers found a suspected homemade explosive device. Police said that a number of nearby properties have been evacuated as a precaution and a number of roads are closed and diversions put in place.

Supt Stasia Osiowy, of East Police, said: "We have evacuated a number of properties as a precautionary measure but there is not believed to be any immediate threat. We will endeavor to return people to their homes as soon as possible."

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of manufacturing explosive devices and are currently in custody.

There are rest centers at the Rostron Arms pub at Edenfield and Haslingden Sports Centre, Helmshore Road for evacuated people to wait until the investigation is completed.

Further details are awaited.