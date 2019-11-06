International Development News
Development News Edition

Lawyers-cop clash: Work paralysed in TCs; BCI says cops' protest pol motivated; HC clarifies order

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 21:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 21:05 IST
Lawyers-cop clash: Work paralysed in TCs; BCI says cops' protest pol motivated; HC clarifies order

Judicial work remained paralysed for the third consecutive day in the six trial courts here on Wednesday, while the Bar Council of India alleged that protests by the police yesterday over the November 2 clash between advocates and cops at Tis Hazari Court Complex and subsequent incidents seem to be "politically motivated". "The strike will continue on Thursday," said advocate D S Kasana, Secretary of Co-ordination Committee of All District Courts Bar Association while asserting that they will not relent unless the Assistant Sub-Inspector who allegedly fired at a lawyer is arrested.

The ongoing strike by lawyers brought hardship for the litigants, who were not allowed to enter the court premises in Saket and Rohini, and those in the Patiala House Court complex managed to enter only in the afternoon after the lawyers association relented. The Rohini Court complex in north-west Delhi also witnessed a drama as one lawyer took off his clothes and poured kerosene on his body threatening to immolate himself, while another climbed atop a building in the premises.

While lawyers on strike blocked gates and prevented litigants from entering the court premises, the BCI, apex body of advocates, came out with a press release, demanding arrest of the guilty police officials within a period of one week for the Tis Hazari incident. Hours later, BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, rushed to the Supreme Court premises and addressed the reporters saying no incident of violence involving lawyers, the police and the public will be tolerated and action will be taken against the guilty.

He also accused policemen of making provocative statements against judges and lawyers during their protests outside the police headquarters on Tuesday. There was no protest on Wednesday by the police and sources said that cops deployed in courtrooms to assist in judicial work, were absent in Saket, Rohini and Tis Hazari courts.

While reports were pouring in from various trial courts, all eyes in the afternoon were on the Delhi High Court which clarified that its November 3 order, not to take coercive steps against lawyers, was only in relation to the two FIRs lodged on November 2 with regard to the clash between the police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Courts Complex. The Centre had urged the high court to clarify that the November 3 order would not be applicable to subsequent incidents of violence.

The High Court also assured the Delhi police that the observations and remarks made in the November 3 order against its officials were only "prima facie" and "tentative" in nature and the final findings would be delivered uninflenced by them based on the facts and evidence. Howvever, a bench comprising Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Harishankar, expressed anguish over the "dissonance and friction" prevailing between the bar and the police -- which represent and constitute "the preserver and the protector of the rule of law" and suggested a meeting between "responsible representatives" of both sides to "sort out their differences amicably, on the basis of discussion and deliberations".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra Pradesh: Family tries to commit suicide at Ramakuppam MRO office

A family allegedly tried to attempt suicide at Ramakuppam MRO office in Chittoor district. They alleged that MRO officials have issued passbook, for the land which he has been cultivating for a long time, to someone else.Babu Naik, one of t...

Man held for sexual assault

A man was arrested for sexually assaulting a pregnant woman here, a police officer said on Wednesday.Ravinder 30, a resident of Sohna, was arrested from his residence.He sexually assaulted his relative after he found her alone at her reside...

Kartarpar corridor: Hry govt to arrange free travel for Sikh devotees till Gurdaspur

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said his government will provide free travel service to over 5,000 devotees, who are visiting Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan to mark the 550th birth anniversary Guru Nanak Dev, till Gurda...

People have full faith in SC, its verdict in Ayodhya case will be welcomed by all: Ravi Shankar

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said on Wednesday that people of the country have full faith in the Supreme Court and its verdict in the Ayodhya case will be welcomed by all and urged people not to entertain or ignite rumours. In a me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019