International Development News
Development News Edition

EPF investment scam: UPPCL's 3 ex top brass remanded to police custody

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 21:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 21:27 IST
EPF investment scam: UPPCL's 3 ex top brass remanded to police custody

A magisterial court here on Wednesday remanded UPPCL's former Managing Director A P Mishra and two other top officials of the state enterprise in police custody for three days in the case of investment of over Rs 2,600 crore of the PSU employees' provident fund in the tainted housing finance firm DHFL. Besides Mishra, the two other UPPCL officials, who were remanded in police custody are PSU's former General Manager (Finance) P K Gupta and former Director(Finance) Sudhanshu Dwivedi.

CB-CID Judicial Magistrate Kshitij Pandey handed over the trio's custody to police after they were produced before the court for the first time on Wednesday. While Mishra was arrested on Tuesday, the two other former officials were apprehended on November 3.

All three were produced in the court under tight security. Earlier Mishra's counsel Pranshu Agrawal had moved the court seeking adequate medical facility to his client saying that he was a chronic heart patient.

He also sought for Mishra, better living condition in the jail contending that he was a practising advocate and a member of the Oudh Bar Association as he got enrolled with Uttar Pradesh Bar Council after ceasing to be a government servant. On Mishra's plea, the court order adequate medical facility to him as per the jail manual provisions.

Advocate Agrawal also argued that there was absolutely no case against Mishra as he was not even named in the FIR registered in the case pertaining to the investment of provident fund of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Employees in the scam-hit Dewan Housing Finance Ltd. He said his client was being harassed solely on political grounds.

The court earlier had allowed the judicial custody of the accused till November 16. The Economic Offence Wing of the state police, however, sought their police remand on Wednesday, saying that it needed them for their custodial interrogation and to confront them with each other for the purpose of probe.

PTI CORR SAB RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

French film star Deneuve hospitalised after a stroke

French actress Catherine Deneuve, 76, was admitted to hospital in Paris after suffering a stroke, French news agency AFP reported on its Twitter feed.Catherine Deneuve has suffered a very limited and therefore reversible ischemic stroke. Ha...

Democrats to release impeachment testimony of top diplomat Taylor

The House committees leading the impeachment probe of Republican President Donald Trump will release a transcript on Wednesday of the deposition of Ambassador William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine whose statement was viewed as on...

Militia in Congo kills 10 civilians in village raid

Armed attackers killed 10 people and kidnapped two others during a raid on a village in eastern Congo, a local official said on Tuesday, accusing the fighters of belonging to an Islamist rebel militia. The attack comes five days after the D...

Public hearings in Trump impeachment probe start next week: US lawmaker

Washington, Nov 6 AFP The first open hearings in the impeachment inquiry against US President Donald Trump will occur over two days next week, the congressman overseeing the process said Wednesday, as the investigation heads into a much-ant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019