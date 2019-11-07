UPDATE 1-Texas executes white supremacist convicted of strangling woman

A Texas man was executed by lethal injection on Wednesday, 14 years after he was convicted of strangling a woman to keep her from divulging to police the location of a drug den where he and other members of his white supremacist gang held meetings. Justen Hall, 38, was pronounced dead at 6:32 p.m. CST at the state death chamber in Huntsville, according to a statement from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He was convicted of murder and sentenced to death in 2005 for the slaying of Melanie Billhartz three years earlier.

According to court records of the case, Hall and a fellow member of his gang buried the victims' remains in New Mexico. Hall became the 19th inmate in the United States and the eighth in Texas to be executed this year, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. Texas has executed more prisoners than any other state since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976.

On Monday night, South Dakota executed a man convicted of fatally stabbing a former doughnut shop co-worker during a 1992 burglary.

