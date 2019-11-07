France's Lafarge has charge of crimes against humanity lifted - lawyers

A French appeal court has rejected a charge of "complicity in crimes against humanity" brought against cement maker Lafarge, part of Lafarge Holcim, over its operations in Syria, a lawyer told Reuters on Thursday.

But the French company still faces a charge of "financing of terrorism", said Marie Dose, who represents the organizations Sherpa et ECCHR (European center for constitutional and human rights).

French authorities are looking into whether maker Lafarge, which was taken over by Swiss rival Holcim in 2015, paid Islamic State in 2013 and 2014 to keep its factories running in areas controlled by the group.

