HC adjourns plea for medical treatment to Rajiv case convict Murugan

  • PTI
  • Chennai
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 16:51 IST
  • Created: 07-11-2019 16:51 IST
The Madras High Court on Thursday adjourned by a week the hearing of a petition filed by a relative of Murugan, a life convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, seeking a direction to provide immediate medical treatment to him.

When the plea by Murugan's niece, Thenmozhi, came up before a division bench of Justices MM Sundresh and RMT Teekaa Raman, additional public prosecutor submitted that food was being provided to Murugan and a detailed counter in the aspect would be filed. The bench then posted the matter for filing counter after a week.

The petitioner submitted that her uncle Murugan has been fasting for the past 15 days in protest against his solitary confinement and demanding permission to talk to his wife and co-life convict Nalini. The petitioner has already filed another plea seeking intervention of the court to remove her uncle from solitary confinement and allow him to talk to his family members, including his wife.

Meanwhile, the bench adjourned by two weeks hearing of a petition by Robert Payas, another accused in the case, seeking a month's parole after Public Prosecutor A Natarajan submitted that authorities are yet to verify the addresses of his relatives, and sought two weeks' time. Murugan and Nalini, besides five other convicts, are undergoing life imprisonment in the case related to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination at a poll rally in

Sriperumbudur near here on May 21, 1991.

Meghan Markle makes first visit to Westminster Abbey's Field of Remembrance

Britains Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, made her first visit to Westminster Abbeys Field of Remembrance on Thursday, joining her husband Prince Harry in planting a memorial cross ahead of Remembrance Sunday this weekend. The event honour...

CORRECTED -'Wave of hope' to end FGM in Ethiopia as activist pioneer dies

Ethiopias Bogaletch Gebre - feted for almost eradicating female genital mutilation in her home region - has died, her charity said on Wednesday, as activists vowed to push on with her work. The former scientist and marathon runners quiet re...

Irish police seize vehicles, cash, documents in smuggling probe

Irish police seized vehicles, cash and documents at 10 properties near the Northern Irish border on Thursday as part of an international smuggling investigation. They declined to specify if people trafficking was involved, but said the oper...

Six-day Renukaji fair begins in Himachal's Sirmaur

With the arrival of a palanquin of Lord Parshuram on the bank of the Renuka lake, the six-day international Renukaji fair commenced here on Thursday. The fair is the biggest annual congregation of people in Sirmaur district of Himachal Prad...
