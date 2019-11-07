International Development News
Development News Edition

Jordan appoints former palace advisor as new finance minister in government reshuffle-royal decree

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Amman
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 17:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 17:20 IST
Jordan appoints former palace advisor as new finance minister in government reshuffle-royal decree
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Jordan has appointed a Harvard-educated former royal palace advisor as finance minister to oversee talks expected this month with the International Monetary Fund on completing austerity measures that aim to reduce the country's growing public debt, a royal decree said.

Mohamad Al Ississ, who last served as the minister of planning and international cooperation, has been part of the government team that has held talks with the IMF over the three-year austerity program due to end next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

China's forex reserves expand in October

Chinas foreign exchange reserves, the largest in the world, stood at USD 3.1052 trillion at the end of October, official data showed on Thursday. The amount increased by USD 12.7 billion, or 0.4 per cent from the end of September, according...

Air pollution in Delhi did not drop by 25 % as claimed by AAP govt: Greenpeace

The Delhi governments claim of a 25 per cent reduction in air pollution levels over the past few years is not true, environment NGO Greenpeace India said on Thursday. Historical ambient air quality monitoring and satellite data coupled with...

Pak deploys special 'Tourism Police Force' for security of Kartarpur pilgrims

Pakistans Punjab police on Thursday deployed a special Tourism Police Force for the security of the Indian pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur corridor on a daily basis from Saturday when it will be opened by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Paki...

RPF cancels leaves of its personnel ahead of Ayodhya verdict, additional staff will be engaged to escort trains: Sources.

RPF cancels leaves of its personnel ahead of Ayodhya verdict, additional staff will be engaged to escort trains Sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019